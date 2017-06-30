Sports Listen

John Davis II: Who is actually responsible for cyber attacks?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 30, 2017 10:05 am < a min read
John Davis II, senior information scientist, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Who is actually responsible for that cyber attack that hit your organization? Often it comes down to guess work. Few people have much faith in the accuracy of the attribution. So what to do? John Davis II, senior information scientist at the Rand Corporation and co-director for scalable computing and analysis, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with recommendations.

