Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 20, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9816
|-0.0246
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.7137
|-0.0705
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7622
|-0.1281
|6.52%
|L 2040
|31.0258
|-0.1640
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.8179
|-0.1084
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3544
|0.0010
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9726
|0.0376
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.9347
|-0.2275
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.7503
|-0.4261
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.1181
|-0.2080
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.