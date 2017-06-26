Sports Listen

Julie Knapp: Making it easier, quicker to experiment with radio technology

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 26, 2017 8:24 am < a min read
Julius Knapp, chief engineer, FCC

Industry and academia alike regularly come up with new applications for radio technology, and they often need an experimental license from the Federal Communications Commission. Now the FCC has launched a new and simplified way for filing applications for new experiments. Julius Knapp, chief engineer of the FCC, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the process in detail.

Download audio

