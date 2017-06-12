Sports Listen

Trending:

WH official violates Hatch ActWhich CIO is leaving gov't?Trump budget targets COLAs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Trump administration…

Larry Allen: Trump administration brings reorg to GSA

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 12, 2017 2:12 pm < a min read
Share
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

It was almost exactly one year ago that the Obama administration decided the General Services Administration needed a dedicated organization for fostering innovative technologies in government, and moved to stand up the Technology Transformation Service. The new administration has other ideas, saying that in order to streamline GSA, the TTS needs to get folded back within the larger Federal Acquisition Service. Larry Allen is president of Allen Federal Business Partners. He joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the latest reorganization.

Download audio

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Federal Drive government reorg GSA Larry Allen reorg Tom Temin Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Trump administration…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Vegetable educators offer tips at Mall tent event

Today in History

1987: Reagan challenges Gorbachev to 'tear down' Berlin Wall

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9675 -0.0016 2.80%
L 2020 25.6984 -0.0053 4.59%
L 2030 28.7511 -0.0098 6.52%
L 2040 31.0182 -0.0124 7.46%
L 2050 17.8170 -0.0079 8.30%
G Fund 15.3439 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9049 -0.0041 2.57%
C Fund 33.8403 -0.0280 8.67%
S Fund 43.9944 0.0352 4.96%
I Fund 28.1883 -0.0220 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.