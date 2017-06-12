Larry Allen: Trump administration brings reorg to GSA

It was almost exactly one year ago that the Obama administration decided the General Services Administration needed a dedicated organization for fostering innovative technologies in government, and moved to stand up the Technology Transformation Service. The new administration has other ideas, saying that in order to streamline GSA, the TTS needs to get folded back within the larger Federal Acquisition Service. Larry Allen is president of Allen Federal Business Partners. He joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the latest reorganization.