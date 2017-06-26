Sports Listen

Trending:

Are you getting a buyout from EPA?Bigger DoD pay raise in the works?Shulkin: Bold change at VA
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Useful strategy…

Larry Allen: Useful strategy to address GSA lack of leadership

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 26, 2017 9:38 am < a min read
Share
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

The General Services Administration has a lot of vacancies in its acquisition pantheon. And there's no administrator yet - or even an appointment. In a situation like this, contractors need a strategy. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some tips.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight Allen Federal Business Partners Federal Drive General Services Administration GSA Larry Allen leadership Management Policy strategy Tom Temin Trump administration
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: Useful strategy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Building of USS John F. Kennedy in Virginia

Today in History

1956: Congress approves Federal Highway Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9909 0.0104 2.80%
L 2020 25.7337 0.0259 4.59%
L 2030 28.7948 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0672 0.0576 7.46%
L 2050 17.8451 0.0380 8.30%
G Fund 15.3572 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9862 0.0107 2.57%
C Fund 33.9550 0.0528 8.67%
S Fund 44.0473 0.2981 4.96%
I Fund 28.1425 0.0478 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.