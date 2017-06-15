Sports Listen

Mallory Barg Bulman & Ron Sanders: Introducing deputies for federal agency modernization

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 15, 2017 8:16 am < a min read
Mallory Barg Bulman, Partnership for Public Service & Ron Sanders, Booz Allen

President Donald Trump's first full cabinet meeting earlier this week unmasked a big problem. Many departments and large agencies lack deputies and without them, it's hard to get things done. Mallory Barg Bulman and Ron Sanders joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the results of a joint study between the Partnership of Public Service and Booz Allen looking at what should happen when deputies are appointed.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
