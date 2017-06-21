Sports Listen

Margot Conrad: Opening the right doors for summer interns

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 21, 2017 8:56 am < a min read
For many federal agencies, summer marks the arrival of interns. Among the fresh-faced kids could be one of the next generation of federal public servants. It is important to offer them an opportunity to see what's great about the work you do. Margot Conrad, director of education and outreach at the Partnership for Public Service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the possibilities.

Download audio

