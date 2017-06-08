Sports Listen

Max Stier: What’s the holdup on Trump transition?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 8, 2017
Max Stier, president and CEO, Partnership for Public Service

Donald Trump, of all people, should know the importance of having the right people in place. Building an administration is fundamentally a process of putting people in the hundreds of policy positions open to a new president. So what's the holdup? For some insight, Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.

