Max Stier: What’s the holdup on Trump transition?

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 07, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9695
|0.0029
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.7044
|0.0083
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.7611
|0.0149
|6.52%
|L 2040
|31.0293
|0.0188
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.8228
|0.0125
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3420
|0.0009
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9233
|-0.0250
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.8583
|0.0597
|8.67%
|S Fund
|43.6091
|0.0202
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.3402
|-0.0086
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.