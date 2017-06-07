Sports Listen

Nat Wood: FTC launches website to tackle identity theft

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 7, 2017 1:33 pm < a min read
Nat Wood, associate director, Division of Consumer and Business Education, FTC

Having your identity stolen can be a scary, confusing and expensive. Many are unsure what their first step should be. To help fix that, the Federal Trade Commission created IdentityTheft.gov. It's an online way for victims to file a report and stop fraudulent financial activity. For overseeing establishment of the site, Nat Wood is a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals program. Wood, associate director of the Division of Consumer and Business Education in the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more.

