Raffael Stein: EPA launching federal loan guarantee program

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 9, 2017 10:55 am < a min read
Raffael Stein, water infrastructure division director, EPA's Office of Water

The Environmental Protection Agency is launching a program enabled by a 2014 law, the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. It's a federal loan guarantee program for companies investing in significant water-related projects. A billion dollars worth this year. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more about the program, Raffael Stein, the water infrastructure division director in EPA's Office of Water.

