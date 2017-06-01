Sports Listen

Rep. Steve Russell: Stop printing so many copies of the Federal Register

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 1, 2017 2:23 pm < a min read
Rep. Steve Russell, (R-Okla.)

Congress seems to have a foot in two centuries. It grapples with budgets and issues in the here and now, but it does so with the technology of the last century. When it comes to the amount of paper used, even the century before that. At least one member thinks that needs to change. As the third and final installment in our series, "Modernizing the Congress," Rep. Steve Russell (R-Okla.) discusses on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

