Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Richard Pierce Jr.: One…

Richard Pierce Jr.: One problem with the Regulatory Accountability Act

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 16, 2017 9:51 am < a min read
Share
Robert Pierce Jr., law professor, George Washington University

A Senate bill known as the Regulatory Accountability Act has backing from Republicans and at least two Democrats. It's designed to use better science, strengthen checks and balances and give the public more of a voice in federal rule-making. George Washington University law professor Robert Pierce joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why he believes there is a 'glaring error' in the bill.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Congress Federal Drive George Washington University Legislation Regulatory Accountability Act Robert Pierce Jr Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Richard Pierce Jr.: One…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.