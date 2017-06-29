Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jun 28, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0059
|0.0316
|2.80%
|L 2020
|25.7703
|0.0841
|4.59%
|L 2030
|28.8580
|0.1492
|6.52%
|L 2040
|31.1474
|0.1897
|7.46%
|L 2050
|17.8984
|0.1246
|8.30%
|G Fund
|15.3620
|0.0010
|0.98%
|F Fund
|17.9424
|-0.0108
|2.57%
|C Fund
|33.9954
|0.3030
|8.67%
|S Fund
|44.3099
|0.5851
|4.96%
|I Fund
|28.3326
|0.1322
|14.31%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.