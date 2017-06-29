Sports Listen

Rob Levinson: What a House proposed space corps would mean for the Air Force

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 29, 2017 8:40 am < a min read
Rob Levinson, senior defense analyst, Bloomberg

Air Force brass say they want more planes and pilots. Congress proposed developing a new U.S. Space Corps. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said she's interested in the idea because it would add complexity and cost. What exactly did the House propose and who's behind it? Rob Levinson, senior defense analyst at Bloomberg, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the answer.

