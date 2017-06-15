Sports Listen

Rodney Peterson: Efforts to push through cybersecurity wars

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 15, 2017 7:37 am < a min read
Rodney Peterson, director, National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education

Industry and government both agree, without qualified people, America remains at risk in the cybersecurity wars. The Trump administration's recent executive order on cybersecurity has upped the ante for the initiative. Rodney Peterson, director of the National Initiative on Cyber Security Education at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his team's efforts.

