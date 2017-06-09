Sports Listen

Trending:

Pentagon addressing climate changeHow the political climate affects fedsNew VA workforce bill
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Thomas Davis: Affordable housing…

Thomas Davis: Affordable housing units get rehabilitation

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 9, 2017 11:03 am < a min read
Share
Thomas Davis, director, Office of Recapitalization, HUD

Low-income housing shouldn't force people to live in squalor. Yet the dwindling supply of low-income housing in the United States has been deteriorating because of aging and neglect. Thomas Davis, director of the Office of Recapitalization at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, has marshaled billions in private money to rehab tens of thousands of affordable housing units. And now he's a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals program.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
affordable housing All News Federal Drive HUD public housing Service to America Thomas Davis Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Thomas Davis: Affordable housing…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.