Timothy Camus: Saving thousands from a tax scam

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 16, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
Timothy Camus, deputy inspector general for investigations, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration

Recall back in 2013 when nearly two million people got threatening phone calls from thieves claiming to be IRS agents? These thieves were nearly able to swindle ten thousand people out of 54 million dollars. Service to America Modals program finalist Timothy Camus, also deputy inspector general for investigations at the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his work to help end the phone scam.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

