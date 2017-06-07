Sports Listen

Wayne Belk: Dealing with cybersecurity vulnerabilities posed by insiders

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 7, 2017
Wayne Belk, co-director, National Insider Threat Task Force

It was presidentially ordered after the Edward Snowden affair. It's chaired by the director of national intelligence and the attorney general. But the National Insider Threat Task Force has information, training programs and policy guidance useful to all agencies dealing with cybersecurity vulnerabilities posed by insiders. The Federal Drive with Tom Temin discussed the task force and its work with co-director Wayne Belk.

