Wayne Lewandowski: Agencies warding against cybersecurity not always effective

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED June 26, 2017 9:13 am < a min read
Wayne Lewandowski, vice president of federal, Thales E-Security

Federal agencies trying to fend of the cybersecurity threat are about as not always effective, as breaches and losses are common. In fact, according to research by Thales E-Security and 451 Research, one third of agencies experienced a data breach just in the last year. Wayne Lewandowski, vice president of federal at Thales, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the numbers.

