Brenda Smith: CBP project reduces import-export red tape

July 21, 2017 10:39 am < a min read
Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner for trade, CBP

The import-export process has a lot less red tape thanks to the work of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee. Brenda Smith oversaw development of an online portal to streamline it all. A finalist in this year's Service to America Medals, Smith talked about her work with Federal News Radio's Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

