Addie Cliff & Evan Wolff: Corporate approach to insider threat

July 28, 2017 12:10 pm < a min read
Addie Cliff & Evan Wolff, attorneys, Crowell Moring

Whether you're a federal agency or a contractor, cybersecurity has become too important to leave solely to the tech staff. The worst threat these days seems to be the insider threat. Addie Cliff and Evan Wolff, attorneys with the privacy and cyberscurity group at Crowell Moring, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to offer advice on how to take a corporate approach.

