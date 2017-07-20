Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Alan Chvotkin: Making sense…

Alan Chvotkin: Making sense of federal procurement policy

July 20, 2017 11:01 am < a min read
Share
Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel, Professional Services Council

For federal contractors, trying to get a bead on future federal procurement policy is like peering into fog. The House Armed Services Committee has flip-flopped on a couple of issues. The Defense Department seems to disagree with the White House. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, offers his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Alan Chvotkin Contracting Federal Drive House Armed Services Committee Professional Services Council Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Alan Chvotkin: Making sense…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Labor secretary visits 'made in America' White House showcase

Today in History

1969: Neil Armstrong walks on moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0784 0.0205 3.07%
L 2020 25.9258 0.0518 4.95%
L 2030 29.1216 0.0942 7.01%
L 2040 31.4754 0.1202 8.01%
L 2050 18.1097 0.0790 8.93%
G Fund 15.3819 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.9576 0.0025 2.48%
C Fund 34.4920 0.1874 9.34%
S Fund 44.8897 0.4093 7.41%
I Fund 28.7127 0.0750 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.