Bob Tobias: Could a pay for performance system work for the federal government

July 17, 2017 9:09 am < a min read
Bob Tobias, professor, American University

There are 23 states that have a pay-for-performance system, according to consultant Howard Risher. Florida's began in 1968 with Wisconsin and Utah following a year later. Bob Tobias, professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to assess if the same system could work for the federal government.

Download audio

