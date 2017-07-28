Sports Listen

Trending:

House targets CBO for cutsIRS to 'think like criminal'What's your post-retirement plan?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Celia Paulsen: When and…

Celia Paulsen: When and where to invest in technology infrastructure

July 28, 2017 11:36 am < a min read
Share
Celia Paulsen, risk management officer, NIST

No federal agency can operate without its technology infrastructure including everything from data centers to mobile devices. But how do you know when and where to invest? The National Institute of Standard and Technology is accepting comments on the draft of a step-by-step analysis of your system. Celia Paulsen, a risk management officer at NIST, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to provide more information.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Celia Paulsen data center Federal Drive infrastructure infrastructure technology investment Management mobile device National Institute of Standards and Technology NIST Technology Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Celia Paulsen: When and…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump visits the American Legion Boys Nation

Today in History

1945: US Senate approves the United Nations charter

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0898 -0.0071 3.07%
L 2020 25.9457 -0.0185 4.95%
L 2030 29.1502 -0.0343 7.01%
L 2040 31.5086 -0.0446 8.01%
L 2050 18.1300 -0.0295 8.93%
G Fund 15.3895 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.9345 -0.0201 2.48%
C Fund 34.5206 -0.0300 9.34%
S Fund 44.6969 -0.2441 7.41%
I Fund 28.8719 -0.0484 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.