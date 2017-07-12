Sports Listen

Chris Lu: FBI headquarters halt a familiar story

July 12, 2017 10:39 am < a min read
Chris Lu, former deputy secretary, Labor

The FBI joins a growing list of agencies that thought they were going to escape crumbling, obsolete buildings. A deal to trade its downtown headquarters to a developer and move to Maryland or Virginia is dead for now. Chris Lu knows what that feels like. As former deputy secretary of Labor, he was involved in a potential swap of the aging Perkins Building that also fell through.  He shares his insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

