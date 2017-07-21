Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Chris Lunt: NIH ramps…

Chris Lunt: NIH ramps up All of Us Research Program

July 21, 2017 9:40 am < a min read
Share
Chris Lunt, chief technology officer, All of Us Research Program

The National Institutes of Health is revving up a program and giving it a new name. The Precision Medicine Initiative is now called the All of Us Research Program. It seeks health data from at least 1 million Americans to be combined and made available to researchers. Chris Lunt, new chief technology officer for the program, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All of Us Research Program Chris Lunt Federal Drive NIH Technology Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Chris Lunt: NIH ramps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard conduct K-9 field training exercise

Today in History

2011: Final NASA shuttle mission ends

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0864 0.0080 3.07%
L 2020 25.9446 0.0188 4.95%
L 2030 29.1544 0.0328 7.01%
L 2040 31.5167 0.0413 8.01%
L 2050 18.1364 0.0267 8.93%
G Fund 15.3829 0.0010 1.17%
F Fund 17.9645 0.0069 2.48%
C Fund 34.4890 -0.0030 9.34%
S Fund 44.8795 -0.0102 7.41%
I Fund 28.8879 0.1752 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.