Chris O’Neil: How public affairs officers communicate

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED July 5, 2017 12:13 pm < a min read
Chris O'Neil, president-elect, National Association of Government Communicators

Public affairs officers, like their PR counterparts in business, have the task of responding to reporters who probably have difficult questions. The PAOs' bosses would like to skip it and have the reporters to go away. That's not a recipe for great public communications. Chris O'Neil, a federal public affairs officer and the president-elect of the National Association of Government Communicators, offers his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

