Chris Taylor: Where does the F-35 program go from here?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED July 26, 2017 10:38 am < a min read
Chris Taylor, CEO, Govini

It’s the most expensive military program ever – and the most durable. The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter has survived administration after administration. But because of uncertainty over how many the military will buy each year, it’s hard to predict the total cost. For analysis, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Chris Taylor, the CEO of the market research firm Govini.

