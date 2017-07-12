Sports Listen

Dr. Christal Sheppard: Detroit USPTO office marks 5th anniversary

By Federal News Radio Staff July 12, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Dr. Christal Sheppard, USPTO Midwest regional director

While other federal agencies were consolidating and closing branch offices a few years back, the Patent and Trademark Office expanded. It's first-ever branch outside of Washington opened in 2012, a year after Congress authorized the move. Dr. Christal Sheppard, USPTO Midwest regional director, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin the Detroit office is celebrating five years of operation.

