Sports Listen

Trending:

House targets CBO for cutsIRS to 'think like criminal'What's your post-retirement plan?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Chuck Elkins: EPA alumni…

Chuck Elkins: EPA alumni group preps for influx of new members

By Federal News Radio Staff July 31, 2017 9:39 am < a min read
Share
Chuck Elkins, executive director, EPA Alumni Association

The Environmental Protection Agency's alumni association about to get larger by several hundred as the agency prepares to buy out or lay off people. Chuck Elkins, executive director of the EPA Alumni Association, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how his group is trying to help out the soon-to-be-departed.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
buyouts Chuck Elkins EPA EPA Alumni Association Federal Drive Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce Your Job
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Chuck Elkins: EPA alumni…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA flight engineer conducts interview in Kazakhstan

Today in History

1979: President Reagan visits NORAD

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0856 -0.0042 3.07%
L 2020 25.9316 -0.0141 4.95%
L 2030 29.1215 -0.0287 7.01%
L 2040 31.4711 -0.0375 8.01%
L 2050 18.1048 -0.0252 8.93%
G Fund 15.3905 0.0010 1.17%
F Fund 17.9590 0.0245 2.48%
C Fund 34.4758 -0.0448 9.34%
S Fund 44.6047 -0.0922 7.41%
I Fund 28.8016 -0.0703 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.