Chuck Elkins: EPA alumni group preps for influx of new members

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 28, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0856
|-0.0042
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.9316
|-0.0141
|4.95%
|L 2030
|29.1215
|-0.0287
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.4711
|-0.0375
|8.01%
|L 2050
|18.1048
|-0.0252
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3905
|0.0010
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.9590
|0.0245
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.4758
|-0.0448
|9.34%
|S Fund
|44.6047
|-0.0922
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.8016
|-0.0703
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.