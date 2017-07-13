Sports Listen

Dan Tangherlini: What’s next for FBI headquarters project?

July 13, 2017 11:46 am < a min read
Dan Tangherlini, former GSA administrator

Officials in two states and the District of Columbia are scratching their heads over how the new FBI headquarters project, after 10 years of planning, could fall through. But construction officials at the General Services Administration felt they had no other choice once Congress failed to come through with enough money to proceed. Former GSA Administrator Dan Tangherlini joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the long-term implications.

