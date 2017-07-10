Daniel Lockney: NASA updates app for technology transfer

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 07, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.9735
|0.0132
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.6822
|0.0342
|4.95%
|L 2030
|28.6985
|0.0632
|7.01%
|L 2040
|30.9442
|0.0810
|8.01%
|L 2050
|17.7669
|0.0535
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3705
|0.0009
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.8156
|-0.0182
|2.48%
|C Fund
|33.8041
|0.2152
|9.34%
|S Fund
|43.9672
|0.4231
|7.41%
|I Fund
|27.9393
|-0.1247
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.