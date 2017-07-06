Sports Listen

David Berteau: 11-week scramble ahead for contractors

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED July 6, 2017 11:01 am < a min read
David Berteau, president and CEO, Professional Services Council

For federal contractors, summer vacations can be problematic. That's because the start of summer also brings the last fiscal quarter and the scramble to use funds before they run out. It's a more concentrated issue this year because of how late Congress approved the 2017 budget. David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, provides an overview of the next 11 weeks on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

