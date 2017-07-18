Sports Listen

David Hawkings: Health care hold-up and beyond

July 18, 2017 9:18 am < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) surgery delayed a Senate vote on the latest Republican version of health care policy reform. But a few other things are happening on Capitol Hill, like a group of House members trying to get an omnibus sending package for 2018. David Hawkings, senior editor at Roll Call, has the latest on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive
