Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: It's Bizarro…

David Hawkings: It’s Bizarro World on Capitol Hill

July 11, 2017 9:38 am < a min read
Share
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

Congress is underpaid and underfunded. Republicans are ready to concede pretty much everything and work with Democrats, at least the leadership thinks so. It may sound like Bizarro World, but that's what the week is looking like on Capitol Hill. Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his weekly look ahead.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Congress David Hawkings Federal Drive Roll Call Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » David Hawkings: It's Bizarro…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

US Army Band 'Pershing’s Own' assemble for honor cordon

Today in History

1916: President Wilson signs Federal Aid Road Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9820 0.0085 3.07%
L 2020 25.6979 0.0157 4.95%
L 2030 28.7215 0.0230 7.01%
L 2040 30.9711 0.0269 8.01%
L 2050 17.7830 0.0161 8.93%
G Fund 15.3734 0.0029 1.17%
F Fund 17.8418 0.0262 2.48%
C Fund 33.8356 0.0315 9.34%
S Fund 43.8352 -0.1320 7.41%
I Fund 28.0340 0.0947 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.