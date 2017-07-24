Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Dr. Mark Heiligman: Intelligence…

Dr. Mark Heiligman: Intelligence community pursues HECTOR

July 24, 2017 10:34 am < a min read
Share
Dr. Mark Heiligman, program manager for HECTOR, IARPA

Homomorphic Encryption Computing Techniques with Overhead Reduction (HECTOR) is important, and it's something the intelligence community is seeking for very good reasons. Dr. Mark Heiligman, program manager for HECTOR at the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, explains why it's so important on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Cybersecurity Defense Defense Defense News Digital Government encryption Federal Drive HECTOR IARPA Mark Heiligman Technology Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Dr. Mark Heiligman: Intelligence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets with Illinois Future Farmers Association

Today in History

1959: 'Kitchen debate' between Nixon, Khrushchev

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0811 -0.0053 3.07%
L 2020 25.9270 -0.0176 4.95%
L 2030 29.1187 -0.0357 7.01%
L 2040 31.4699 -0.0468 8.01%
L 2050 18.1046 -0.0318 8.93%
G Fund 15.3838 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.9962 0.0317 2.48%
C Fund 34.4762 -0.0128 9.34%
S Fund 44.7601 -0.1194 7.41%
I Fund 28.7375 -0.1504 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.