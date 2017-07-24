Dr. Mark Heiligman: Intelligence community pursues HECTOR

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 21, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0811
|-0.0053
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.9270
|-0.0176
|4.95%
|L 2030
|29.1187
|-0.0357
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.4699
|-0.0468
|8.01%
|L 2050
|18.1046
|-0.0318
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3838
|0.0009
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.9962
|0.0317
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.4762
|-0.0128
|9.34%
|S Fund
|44.7601
|-0.1194
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.7375
|-0.1504
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.