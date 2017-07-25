Sports Listen

Dr. Ron Hoover: Army scientists test new PTSD treatment

July 25, 2017 11:09 am < a min read
Dr. Ron Hoover, senior scientist and PTSD research portfolio manager, Army

Post traumatic stress syndrome presents a continuous challenge to military doctors. No single treatment works for everyone or in every circumstance. Now the Army has launched a study to test a novel way of treating PTSD with an injection to the neck. Dr. Ron Hoover, senior scientist and PTSD research portfolio manager for the Army, provides details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

