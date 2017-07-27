Sports Listen

Greg Kutz: IRS looking to fix record archive barriers

July 27, 2017 11:34 am < a min read
Greg Kutz, Assistant Inspector General for Audit, TIGTA

The Internal Revenue Service is working to roll out a new agency-wide email system by the end of the year that will automatically archive messages for record-keeping purposes. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said under legacy processes, the IRS is running afoul of federal records laws in several ways. Greg Kutz, assistant inspector general for audit at TIGTA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what the office found when it took a deep dive into records.

