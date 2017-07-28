Hanwant Singh: Fixing the ozone layer problem and beyond

Greenhouse gases and global warming are the biggest topics of concern for climate scientists, replacing the growing hole in the Ozone Layer. NASA’s Ames Research Center conducted some of the earliest research that tied man-made compounds to ozone depletion, eventually leading to bans on those chemicals. Hanwant Singh, senior scientist at the Ames Research Center and finalist for the Service to America medals, spoke with Federal News Radio's Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his career and ozone layer research.