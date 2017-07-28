Sports Listen

Trending:

House targets CBO for cutsIRS to 'think like criminal'What's your post-retirement plan?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Hanwant Singh: Fixing the…

Hanwant Singh: Fixing the ozone layer problem and beyond

July 28, 2017 11:55 am < a min read
Share
Hanwant Singh, senior scientist, NASA Ames Research Center

Greenhouse gases and global warming are the biggest topics of concern for climate scientists, replacing the growing hole in the Ozone Layer. NASA’s Ames Research Center conducted some of the earliest research that tied man-made compounds to ozone depletion, eventually leading to bans on those chemicals. Hanwant Singh, senior scientist at the Ames Research Center and finalist for the Service to America medals, spoke with Federal News Radio's Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his career and ozone layer research.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Ames Research Center climate science Federal Drive global warming greenhouse gasses Hanwant Singh Management NASA ozone ozone layer Service to America Medals Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Hanwant Singh: Fixing the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

President Trump visits the American Legion Boys Nation

Today in History

1945: US Senate approves the United Nations charter

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0898 -0.0071 3.07%
L 2020 25.9457 -0.0185 4.95%
L 2030 29.1502 -0.0343 7.01%
L 2040 31.5086 -0.0446 8.01%
L 2050 18.1300 -0.0295 8.93%
G Fund 15.3895 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.9345 -0.0201 2.48%
C Fund 34.5206 -0.0300 9.34%
S Fund 44.6969 -0.2441 7.41%
I Fund 28.8719 -0.0484 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.