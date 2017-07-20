Sports Listen

Hemant Baidwan: DHS shares cybersecurity best practices

July 20, 2017 11:13 am < a min read
Hemant Baidwan, director of governance and executive management, DHS

The Homeland Security Department is sharing information and best practices not only on cybersecurity, but on cybersecurity training for a quarter million employees. Hemant Baidwan, director of governance and executive management at DHS, led the team resulting in the DHS Information Security Training Working Group. He tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin how it works.

Download audio

