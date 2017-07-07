Sports Listen

James Burnley: Former Reagan…

James Burnley: Former Reagan official backs privatizing air traffic control

July 7, 2017 11:25 am < a min read
Former Transportation Secretary James Burnley

Canada might have a public health care system, but the system that controls Canadian airspace is in private hands, run by a not-for-profit corporation since 1996. The U.S. House recently passed a spending measure to create a similar program. Yesterday, we heard from a mayor in Washington state who opposes that idea. Today, former Reagan Transportation Secretary James Burnley argues the other side with Federal News Radio's Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

