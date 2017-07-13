Sports Listen

James Cosgrove: Some hospitals get bonuses despite poor performance

July 13, 2017 11:56 am < a min read
James Cosgrove, director of health care issues, GAO

A Medicare program called hospital value-based purchasing has the goal of rewarding hospitals that give high quality care at lower costs. But, quite a few hospitals have been receiving bonuses for efficiency even though the care they give is sub-par, according to findings from the Government Accountability Office. Joining me with more, James Cosgrove, the GAO's  director of health care issues, shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

