Jared Serbu: Senate considers DoD nominees

July 19, 2017 10:42 am < a min read
Jared Serbu, DoD Reporter, Federal News Radio

Slowly but surely, the Trump Administration’s Pentagon team is continuing to take shape. The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Patrick Shanahan as deputy secretary of Defense, the White House nominated one more official to serve in a key undersecretary position, and four more Pentagon nominees went to Capitol Hill for their confirmation hearings. Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu updates Federal Drive with Tom Temin on where things stand.

