Jared Serbu: Senate considers DoD nominees

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.
|Jul 18, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|19.0579
|0.0044
|3.07%
|L 2020
|25.8740
|0.0066
|4.95%
|L 2030
|29.0274
|0.0080
|7.01%
|L 2040
|31.3552
|0.0086
|8.01%
|L 2050
|18.0307
|0.0043
|8.93%
|G Fund
|15.3810
|0.0010
|1.17%
|F Fund
|17.9551
|0.0414
|2.48%
|C Fund
|34.3046
|0.0210
|9.34%
|S Fund
|44.4804
|-0.0805
|7.41%
|I Fund
|28.6377
|0.0120
|14.10%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.