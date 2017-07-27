Sports Listen

Jeffery Morris: EPA embraces new chemical regulation approach

July 27, 2017 11:51 am < a min read
Dr. Jeffery Morris, director, EPA Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics

Modern life would be impossible without chemicals — yet many chemicals are dangerous. The EPA has a longstanding program for evaluating those risks and providing regulations. Dr. Jeffery Morris, director of the office of pollution prevention and toxics at the EPA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss a 2015 law — the Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century — that imposes a new risk management approach to chemical safety for the agency.

