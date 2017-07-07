Sports Listen

Jitender Dubey: Microbiologist’s work prevents countless illnesses

July 7, 2017 11:40 am < a min read
Jitender Dubey, microbiologist, Agriculture Research Service

Thanks to the work of Jitender Dubey, a microbiologist at the Agriculture Research Service, we now understand how toxoplasma gondii gets transmitted, avoiding countless illnesses and hospitalization. For his work, he's a finalist in this year's Service to America Medals program. He joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about his work and the honor.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

