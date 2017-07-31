Sports Listen

Trending:

House targets CBO for cutsIRS to 'think like criminal'What's your post-retirement plan?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » John Kelly: DHS watchdog…

John Kelly: DHS watchdog uncovers weaknesses in IT systems

July 31, 2017 9:29 am < a min read
Share
John Kelly, deputy inspector general, DHS

Work never stops for the Homeland Security office of inspector general. Two recent investigations found some common problems  — weaknesses in IT systems or procedures for managing basic functions. Deputy Inspector General John Kelly shares the details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight Coast Guard Defense Defense News DHS Federal Drive inspector general John Kelly Management Other DoD Agencies Technology Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » John Kelly: DHS watchdog…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA flight engineer conducts interview in Kazakhstan

Today in History

1979: President Reagan visits NORAD

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0856 -0.0042 3.07%
L 2020 25.9316 -0.0141 4.95%
L 2030 29.1215 -0.0287 7.01%
L 2040 31.4711 -0.0375 8.01%
L 2050 18.1048 -0.0252 8.93%
G Fund 15.3905 0.0010 1.17%
F Fund 17.9590 0.0245 2.48%
C Fund 34.4758 -0.0448 9.34%
S Fund 44.6047 -0.0922 7.41%
I Fund 28.8016 -0.0703 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.