Justin Bachman: Are the Navy’s aircraft carriers obsolete?

July 14, 2017 10:34 am < a min read
Justin Bachman, aviation reporter, Bloomberg News

No piece of hardware exemplifies power projection quite like a U.S. aircraft carrier. But the fleet is aging. Replacements cost more than $10 billion apiece and they have basic performance problems. But the big question may be in an age when nearly every country has access to missiles, are carriers obsolete? Justin Bachman, aviation reporter at Bloomberg News, gives his take on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

