Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Kate Kelley: Arlington National…

Kate Kelley: Arlington National Cemetery to expand

July 17, 2017 8:27 am < a min read
Share
Kate Kelley, superintendent, Arlington National Cemetery

Just a few years ago, Arlington National Cemetery was mired in a management scandal of misspent funds, poorly documented graves and lack of maintenance. A short time later, with the Army having taken control, the cemetery received glowing reports from the inspector general. Today, the cemetery is about to undertake a major expansion and superintendent Kate Kelley joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the possible changes.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Arlington National Cemetery construction expansion Facilities/Construction Kate Kelley Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Kate Kelley: Arlington National…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lex Walker interacts with a resident of Khanh Hoa

Today in History

1945: Potsdam Conference begins

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0483 0.0222 3.07%
L 2020 25.8591 0.0543 4.95%
L 2030 29.0082 0.0965 7.01%
L 2040 31.3335 0.1217 8.01%
L 2050 18.0183 0.0787 8.93%
G Fund 15.3772 0.0010 1.17%
F Fund 17.8972 0.0211 2.48%
C Fund 34.2841 0.1599 9.34%
S Fund 44.5054 0.1450 7.41%
I Fund 28.6025 0.2053 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.