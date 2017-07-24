Sports Listen

Kevin Brancato: Some GPS satellites about to wink out

July 24, 2017 11:00 am < a min read
Kevin Brancato, director of government contracts, Bloomberg Government

All those wonderful apps that rely on global positioning don't just happen. The depend on a fleet of satellites. That fleet is old, with lots of satellites on the verge of winking out. Kevin Brancato, director of government contracts at Bloomberg Government, updates Federal Drive with Tom Temin about on the status of fleet renewal.

