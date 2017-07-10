Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: What contractors…

Larry Allen: What contractors need to know about DoD budget process

By Federal News Radio Staff July 10, 2017 12:01 pm < a min read
Share
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

All of the Washington ways of getting things in and out of a defense budget are coming into play. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin, how contractors can at least keep track of the game.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
2018 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy Allen Federal Business Partners Budget Contracting Contracts/Awards Defense Defense Defense News Federal Drive Industry/Associations Larry Allen Management Tom Temin Tom Temin Federal Drive
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: What contractors…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force team receives torch at DoD Warrior Games

Today in History

1850: Millard Fillmore sworn in as president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9735 0.0132 3.07%
L 2020 25.6822 0.0342 4.95%
L 2030 28.6985 0.0632 7.01%
L 2040 30.9442 0.0810 8.01%
L 2050 17.7669 0.0535 8.93%
G Fund 15.3705 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.8156 -0.0182 2.48%
C Fund 33.8041 0.2152 9.34%
S Fund 43.9672 0.4231 7.41%
I Fund 27.9393 -0.1247 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.