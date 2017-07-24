Sports Listen

Trending:

How DoD plans to replace CAC cardFederal real property getting greenerLatest on federal pay raise
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: NDAA provision…

Larry Allen: NDAA provision alters DoD acquisition process

July 24, 2017 11:50 am < a min read
Share
Larry Allen, president, Allen Federal Business Partners

Companies selling to the Defense Department may be overlooking something serious under consideration by Congress. That's a provision in the 2018 Defense authorization bill to stop DoD agencies from buying off the General Services Administration's multiple award schedule. But sellers should never leave to chance which vehicle their customers use. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, shares more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Allen Federal Business Partners Budget Congress Contracting Defense Defense Defense News Larry Allen Management Multiple award contracts NDAA 2018
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin Federal Drive » Federal Drive » Larry Allen: NDAA provision…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA secretary meets with Illinois Future Farmers Association

Today in History

1959: 'Kitchen debate' between Nixon, Khrushchev

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jul 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0811 -0.0053 3.07%
L 2020 25.9270 -0.0176 4.95%
L 2030 29.1187 -0.0357 7.01%
L 2040 31.4699 -0.0468 8.01%
L 2050 18.1046 -0.0318 8.93%
G Fund 15.3838 0.0009 1.17%
F Fund 17.9962 0.0317 2.48%
C Fund 34.4762 -0.0128 9.34%
S Fund 44.7601 -0.1194 7.41%
I Fund 28.7375 -0.1504 14.10%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.